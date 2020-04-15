Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan premier extends state of emergency for two additional weeks
During a COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said that he had extended the province’s state of emergency for an additional two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said he would not yet be relaxing restrictions in three “very high risk areas,” which include restrictions on large gatherings, self-isolating after returning from international travel, and visiting long-term care facilities.