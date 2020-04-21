Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan limits movement of health care workers to reduce spread of COVID-19
On Tuesday, Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone announced that the province would be implementing a cohorting strategy for health care workers, which would limit movements of staff between long-term and private-care facilities to further reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19. He said that cohorting, which is part of their COVID-19 offensive plan, had never been done on a provincial scale in Saskatchewan.