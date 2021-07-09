City of Saskatoon to continue using some COVID-19 restrictions after Step 3 reopening

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon will be following Step 3 of the reopening plan on July 11 when all COVID-19 provincial public health orders are lifted. However, there will still be some restrictions in place for city facilities.

“The lifting of Public Health Orders is an exciting time in our City. In the next few weeks there will be many adjustments and I encourage residents to continue to be patient and kind with each other and City staff as we all move forward together again,” said Pamela Goulden-McLeod, Director of Emergency Management Organization.

Step 3 no longer requires residents to wear a mask or socially distance in city buildings or public transit.

Some restrictions will continue such as the use of barriers and increased cleaning practices.

The City is preparing for around 30 per cent of staff to return to the workplace by Sept. 1.

City Hall in-person services are still open with plexiglass shields remaining in place and council meetings resuming this September.

Leisure Centres and seasonal facilities such as the Saskatoon Field House are set to return to regular programming in the Fall as well.

Drop-in programming for places like the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre will see increased capacity starting on Sunday.

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo will be removing their one-way path with most areas open and unrestricted. However, the Children’s Zoo will remain closed.

One-way paths in the city will also return to two-way use with any restriction signs around walkways and traffic crossings being removed.

All buses will be going back to full standing capacity with drivers encouraged to continue the use of vinyl barriers for safety purposes.

“COVID-19 created many challenges for our staff and the residents of Saskatoon. Thank you to our staff and our residents for all their work since March 2020 to help keep our community safe. We appreciate the patience and kindness residents have shown when accessing City services,” said Goulden-McLeod.

For any businesses wanting to get rid of their plastic or acrylic COVID-19 barriers, they are to be taken to the landfill since they are not recyclable. Any plastic waste material found in a bin which is larger than 2 ft. high, or about the height of a golden retriever, will not be collected. The owner of the bin will receive fines starting at $500.

A city statement said Plexiglas barriers can be donated to Prairie Harm Reduction or International Women of Saskatoon.

Staff and visitors of all city facilities will still be welcome to mask up, distance themselves and continue virtual forms of public engagement if they want to.