SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: City of Regina lifting restrictions on July 11

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders' What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders
WATCH: Saskatchewan will lift all COVID-19 public health orders on Sunday. Roberta Bell has more on what to expect once the restrictions have ended.

The City of Regina announced on Thursday that COVID-19 public health restrictions such as mandatory masking in city facilities and transit would be lifted on July 11.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan to remove all public health restrictions as of July 11

This is in line with the provincial government’s plan to lift all remaining restrictions on the same day.

At city recreational facilities, landfills and transit, masks will no longer be required, capacity limits and physical distancing will also be removed.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: How do Canadians navigate social tensions post-pandemic?' COVID-19: How do Canadians navigate social tensions post-pandemic?
COVID-19: How do Canadians navigate social tensions post-pandemic?

Pre-registration requirements for drop-in classes and activities will also be discontinued.

Story continues below advertisement

Masks and physical distancing will also be optional for city construction and maintenance crews.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatchewan restaurants fight to survive struggle posed by COVID-19 restrictions

City manager Chris Holden said people choosing to still wear masks are welcome to.

The city will continue with enhanced cleaning measures at facilities and city buses.

Bus shields will remain in place on a permanent basis and will be optional for drivers to use. Holden said this is to protect bus drivers and make sure they are safe.

Click to play video: '‘Stark’ difference between those unvaccinated, fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier' ‘Stark’ difference between those unvaccinated, fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier
‘Stark’ difference between those unvaccinated, fully vaccinated for COVID-19: Saskatchewan premier

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our community and our employees,” Holden told reporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents are encouraged to continue using contactless payment at city facilities.

“COVID isn’t ending, it’s not disappearing and I think there is a need for all of us as citizens in the community, as employees, to be mindful that COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community,” Holden cautioned.

Read more: Saskatchewan tourism hoping for near-normal summer as restrictions set to lift

Holden added that saunas, lockers and water fountains will also be available to use on or after July 11.

It may take recreational facility staff longer to organize this, but Holden said it should be complete by early next week.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagRegina News tagCOVID-19 saskatchewan tagPhysical Distancing tagCity of Regina tagCoronavirus Saskatchewan tagmask tagRegina transit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers