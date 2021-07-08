COVID-19: City of Regina lifting restrictions on July 11

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina announced on Thursday that COVID-19 public health restrictions such as mandatory masking in city facilities and transit would be lifted on July 11.

This is in line with the provincial government’s plan to lift all remaining restrictions on the same day.

At city recreational facilities, landfills and transit, masks will no longer be required, capacity limits and physical distancing will also be removed.

Pre-registration requirements for drop-in classes and activities will also be discontinued.

Masks and physical distancing will also be optional for city construction and maintenance crews.

City manager Chris Holden said people choosing to still wear masks are welcome to.

The city will continue with enhanced cleaning measures at facilities and city buses.

Bus shields will remain in place on a permanent basis and will be optional for drivers to use. Holden said this is to protect bus drivers and make sure they are safe.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our community and our employees,” Holden told reporters.

Residents are encouraged to continue using contactless payment at city facilities.

“COVID isn’t ending, it’s not disappearing and I think there is a need for all of us as citizens in the community, as employees, to be mindful that COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community,” Holden cautioned.

Holden added that saunas, lockers and water fountains will also be available to use on or after July 11.

It may take recreational facility staff longer to organize this, but Holden said it should be complete by early next week.