COVID-19: Saskatchewan to remove all public health restrictions as of July 11

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government officials announced on Sunday that all COVID-19 public health measures, including the province-wide masking mandate and limits on events and gatherings, will be removed on July 11.

In the province’s roadmap, 70 per cent of residents 12 and older had to be vaccinated with their first dose before all restrictions were lifted. As of Sunday’s update, 69 per cent of that population has gotten at least their first dose.

Because so many have done their part by rolling up their sleeves & sticking it to COVID, we are able to share some great news. On July 11, all public health orders will be lifted, including mandatory masking & gathering size limits. Let’s all enjoy a great Saskatchewan summer! pic.twitter.com/1Fi6vUmajx — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“As we are now so close to the final threshold, we are able to announce that Step 3 will be fully implemented on Sunday, July 11,” Premier Scott Moe said.

“We are able to make this announcement because so many Saskatchewan residents have done their part by getting vaccinated, so I’d like to say thanks to Saskatchewan people. Over the past 15 months, Saskatchewan residents have diligently followed public health guidelines and restrictions, and over the past months they have followed through by getting vaccinated.”

Officials previously announced on Saturday that the province is expected to begin Step 3 on July 11, removing all restrictions with the exception of the masking mandate and size limits on gatherings.

A total of 997,818 vaccinations have been administered in the province.