Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan announces $7.5 billion stimulus package for province’s economic recovery
On Wednesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a stimulus package for the province’s economic recovery, saying that their government will invest $7.5 billion over the next two years into “schools, hospitals, highways, crown utility projects, municipal infrastructure” and other capital projects “designed to build a strong province.” He stated that this would be a $2 billion increase above the $5.5 billion the government had already planned to invest in capital projects.