Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan Health Authority implements new mask requirements for health care workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
On Tuesday, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Scott Livingstone said that the province will be implementing new precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that as of April 15, all staff and doctors working in patient, client and resident care areas will be required to wear a procedure mask at all times. Livingstone also said that there will be daily screening and temperature checks for all health care workers before entering SHA facilities.