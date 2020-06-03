Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO says policy change at hospitals ‘very little’ to do with Samwel Uko’s death

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said Wednesday that the policy change to allow a family member to be present when someone is seeking help at a hospital had “very little, if anything to do with” the death of 20-year-old Samwel Uko, who had sought help at a hospital in Regina on May 21 but whose cousin was denied entry with him due to COVID-19 policies. Uko was found dead in Wascana Lake later that night. His death remains under investigation.