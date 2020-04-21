Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan Health Authority ‘still planning for the worst’ despite flattening COVID-19 curve
During a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said that provincial access to testing, contact tracing, and public adherence to restrictions all “played a significant role in flattening the curve” of COVID-19 throughout the province, but that they are “still planning for the worst” and for “extraordinary demand” on their health care system to ensure they have the capacity to deal with a virus surge.