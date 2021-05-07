Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
corona virus
May 7 2021 7:33pm
01:21

Manitoba’s new COVID-19 restrictions close bars, restaurants, gyms while lowering limit for outdoor gatherings

Manitoba’s chief public officer of health Dr. Brent Roussin announced new COVID-19 restrictions Friday amid a case surge in the province. Under the new rules, restaurants, bars and patios will be closed to in-person dining, while gyms, fitness centres, museums, libraries and day camps will also be forced to close. Outdoor gatherings that include people from multiple households will be limited to a maximum of five people.

Advertisement

Video Home