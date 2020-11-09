Coronavirus: Winnipeg Regional Health Authority president apologizes, offers condolences over care home deaths

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority President and CEO Vickie Kaminski apologized and gave her condolences on Monday after 22 residents at the Maples Personal Care Home lost their lives, including seven in the last 48 hours, due to a COVID-19 outbreak. “You may have questions, concerns, fears that your loved one wasn’t well cared for in the last weeks, or days or hours of their life — again terrible tragedies — it must make it so much more difficult. I’m very sorry for all of you who’ve had to go through that,” she said.