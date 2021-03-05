Manitoba health official lays out vaccination plan for First Nations communities

Dr. Marcia Anderson, the public health lead for Manitoba’s First Nations pandemic response coordination team, on Friday provided an outline for the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan. Anderson said those communities which are most inaccessible will get the vaccine first. Communities with a higher number of deaths or with significant outbreaks will be the second to get vaccines. The province plans to use the Moderna vaccine in its rollout which will begin in mid-March and is expected to finish up by mid-May.