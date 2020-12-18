Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
December 18 2020 2:56pm
03:05

Coronavirus: 10 new deaths, 350 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Manitoba

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer, announced on Friday that 10 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the province.

Advertisement

Video Home