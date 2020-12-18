900 more Manitoba health-care workers to be immunized; COVID-19 update coming Friday

Send this page to someone via email

In his first solo press conference, Dr. Jazz Atwal will update the province on the latest COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba Friday.

The acting deputy chief provincial public health officer will hold an update at 12:30 p.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

The Manitoba government announced Friday that an additional 900 health-care workers can now book immunization appointments for the novel coronavirus.

Those health-care workers who work with patients directly and meet the following criteria can book appointments:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

work in critical care units, born on or before Dec. 31, 1970;

work in acute care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960;

work in long term care facilities, born on or before Dec. 31, 1960; or

be assigned to COVID-19 immunization clinics.

Premier Brian Pallister noted that only those who qualify can call for an appointment, and those who try to get around the system are making things much harder for workers to book appointments.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to remind Manitobans these first priority appointments are only available for eligible health-care workers at this time and the phone lines should be reserved for their use,” said Pallister.

“We expect additional shipments of the vaccine in the coming weeks and we will expand eligibility criteria as supply is confirmed from the federal government so we can work toward providing a vaccine to all Manitobans who wish to receive one.”

The first 900 health-care workers were immunized this past week.

2:39 Coronavirus: Physician receives first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Manitoba Coronavirus: Physician receives first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Manitoba The immunization clinic at the University of Manitoba Rady Faculty of Health Sciences campus opened will be booking appointments from Dec. 21 to 23. Clinic hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.The number to call to book an appointment will be provided to health-care workers only. The immunization clinic at the University of Manitoba Rady Faculty of Health Sciences campus opened will be booking appointments from Dec. 21 to 23. Clinic hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.The number to call to book an appointment will be provided to health-care workers only.