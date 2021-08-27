Manitoba requiring indoor masks in public spaces, full COVID-19 vaccination in some settings
Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced new public health orders Friday that will require masks in all indoor public spaces beginning Aug. 28 and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in some settings including sporting events, theatres and concerts beginning Sept. 3. All front-line provincial employees who work with vulnerable populations will be required to be fully vaccinated or face regular testing.