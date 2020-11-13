Coronavirus: WRHA president says 25 of 38 Winnipeg care homes have COVID-19 outbreaks

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority President and CEO Vicki Kaminiski provided an update on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at Winnipeg’s personal care homes on Friday. Kaminski says 357 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 to date with 189 of those having recovered. There have been 68 deaths and there are 71 active cases. Among staff, 187 staff members have tested positive with 64 having recovered. There are 111 active cases with no deaths. Kaminiski added that 25 of 38 care homes have outbreaks.