Canada
December 27 2021 3:28pm
01:17

COVID-19: Manitoba introduces new restrictions reducing size of gatherings in public spaces

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced new COVID-19 restrictions on Monday amid a surge of cases in the province due to the Omicron variant. Roussin said starting Tuesday gatherings in public spaces must not exceed 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is less. Those under the new restrictions include restaurants, licenced premises, food courts, movie theatres, concert halls and performing art venues among others. Roussin added that all attendees need to be fully vaccinated or under the age of 12.

