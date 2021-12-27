Manitoba’s premier, top doctor to hold COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be holding a COVID-19 update today.

It’s scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

There’s no word on what announcements will come out of this update.

It’s the first time officials will be speaking since Manitoba recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 case count on Dec. 24 at 746.

We will be streaming the press conference live on GlobalNews.ca and on 680 CJOB as well.