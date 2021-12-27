Menu

Manitoba’s premier, top doctor to hold COVID-19 update

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 27, 2021 12:23 pm
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Tuesday, March 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will be holding a COVID-19 update today.

It’s scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

There’s no word on what announcements will come out of this update.

Read more: Manitoba sets grim COVID-19 case record of 742 on Christmas Eve

It’s the first time officials will be speaking since Manitoba recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 case count on Dec. 24 at 746.

We will update this story as more details come and we will be streaming the press conference live on GlobalNews.ca and on 680 CJOB as well.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
