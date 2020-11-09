Coronavirus: Manitoba announces 365 new cases, 3 new deaths

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll continued to rise Monday as the province’s Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin reported three more deaths as well as 365 new cases of the virus, and health officials warned more public health restrictions may be coming soon. The latest deaths include a man in his 70s and another in his 90s from the Southern Health region, and a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg health officials say is linked to an ongoing outbreak at Victoria General Hospital.