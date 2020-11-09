Manitoba reports 3 deaths, 365 new coronavirus cases, more personal care home outbreaks Monday

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll continued to rise Monday as health officials announced three more deaths as well as 365 new cases of the virus.

The latest deaths include a man in his 70s and another in his 90s from the Southern Health region, and a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg health officials say is linked to an ongoing outbreak at Victoria General Hospital.

The new cases include 233 in Winnipeg and bring the province’s total number of cases reported since March to 8,495.

Meanwhile, there were 192 people in hospital with 28 in intensive care as of Monday, and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 106.

The data also shows there are 5,152 known active cases and 3,234 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The press conference comes after health officials reported 10 deaths over the weekend.

On Sunday the province announced 441 new COVID-19 cases as well as three additional deaths.

On Saturday a record-setting seven deaths were reported, as well as 271 new cases.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

