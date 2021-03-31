Menu

BC COVID-19
March 31 2021 8:22pm
01:49

Okanagan pizza parlour offering free meals for those in need

DunnEnzies Pizza parlour has decided to give back to the Kelowna community after new indoor dining restrictions were announced on Monday.

