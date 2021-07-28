Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 28 2021 8:56pm
02:13

B.C. government imposes new restrictions on Central Okanagan

The B.C. government has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Central Okanagan, and re-imposed some restrictions. Richard Zussman reports.

