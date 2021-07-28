SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. officials to hold press conference following COVID-19 surge in Interior Health

By Doyle Potenteau & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 2:48 pm
Provincial health officials are holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m., because of rising case counts within the Interior Health region. View image in full screen
Provincial health officials are holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m., because of rising case counts within the Interior Health region. Global News

Health officials will speak to the media on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases surge in B.C.’s Interior.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Interior Health interim chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock will hold a teleconference at 12:30 p.m. The event will not be livestreamed and details will be updated as soon as available.

For the past week, the Interior Health region has seen a dramatic rise in case counts.

Read more: Some restaurants, pubs in Kelowna temporarily closed because of positive COVID-19 tests

On Tuesday, Henry alluded to the possibility of putting in regional restrictions to manage the rising cases in the Kelowna area and the entire Interior Health region.

“I don’t see us having to go back to the same across-the-board restrictions that we had in place even a few months ago, in March and April and May,” Henry told Global News. “But I do see that it’ll be individual level, local things will have to happen.”

A graph showing the number of cases within Interior Health (yellow) as compared to other health regions in B.C. View image in full screen
A graph showing the number of cases within Interior Health (yellow) as compared to other health regions in B.C. B.C. Centre for Disease Control

As of Tuesday, there were 412 active COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, more than double the 196 in Fraser Health, which has the second-highest number of active cases in the province.

Officials reported another 150 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Nearly two-thirds of those cases were in the Interior Health region, which reported 95 infections.

The surge in cases in B.C.’s Interior is being driven by young people who are unvaccinated. The majority of the new cases are linked to those in their 20s and 30s.

The positivity rate has soared in Interior Health, up to 6.8 per cent from 2.7 per cent a week ago.

The outbreaks are being driven by the Delta variant and are connected to indoor, social gatherings.

— With files from Jon Azpiri

 

