Canada
August 28 2021 8:50pm
00:48

Kelowna hospital worker speaks out against planned protest

A Kelowna General Hospital frontline worker is extremely worried and angry about a planned vaccine-mandate protest scheduled to take place outside of KGH on September 1st.

