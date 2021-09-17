Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 17 2021 9:23pm
02:08

Anti-vaccine and mandate protesters disrupt B.C. schools

Pandemic protests are ramping up in the B.C. interior. Just two weeks after disrupting health care services at hospitals, opponents of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine mandates are now targeting schools.

