Global News Hour at 6 BC September 17 2021 9:23pm 02:08 Anti-vaccine and mandate protesters disrupt B.C. schools Pandemic protests are ramping up in the B.C. interior. Just two weeks after disrupting health care services at hospitals, opponents of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine mandates are now targeting schools. Entire B.C. school district to go into lockdown after vaccine protesters enter 3 schools