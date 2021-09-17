COVID-19: B.C. school district now in lockdown after protesters enter 3 schools

Send this page to someone via email

A school district in B.C.’s Southern Interior says all schools in its zone will be in lockdown mode starting Monday after COVID vaccine protesters entered three schools on Friday.

School District 83, which covers the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions, says protesters entered Ranchero Elementary, South Canoe Elementary and the Sullivan campus of Salmon Arm Secondary seeking to speak to the respective principals.

It’s believed each group of protesters numbered around 10, though it’s unknown if it was the same group that entered each school or there were different groups.

So my kids school is on lock down because protesters entered the schools today? Seriously? Protest all you want but pick the right place and where my child is learning is not it. #SalmonArm — J-fur (@DueyDecimals) September 17, 2021

A school district spokesperson told Global News that Friday’s encounters were preceded by other protests on Wednesday and Thursday.

The spokesperson said on Wednesday, approximately 15 protesters showed up at the school district office, wanting to speak to the superintendent. Talks with the protesters lasted around two hours.

On Thursday, the protesters returned to the school district office, this time during a pop-up vaccination clinic. Police were called, with the RCMP eventually dispersing them.

Video of that incident shows a peaceful scene, albeit during rainy weather. It also shows the protesters saying all they were looking for were questions to their answers.

School board staff were sent home on Thursday and were told to work from home on Friday.

The spokesperson said the protesters served the school board office and the three principals with a vaccine notice of liability.

Following Friday’s protests, the school district sent out a letter to parents and guardians, stating that starting Monday, all schools will be placed in lockdown. That means outside doors will be locked, and those wishing to enter a school will have to phone ahead for an appointment.

“This means that students will not be able to leave and enter the building,” said the school district letter.

“If at some point you are needing to get into your child’s school, please contact the office and the administration team will be able to assist you.”

The letter also said, “SD83 will be working with the RCMP to ensure that these protests are kept from all district property.”

Soon after, social media began lighting up, with people arguing back and forth about protesters entering schools.

Some called the protest “sickening.” Another said, “Shame on them – go rally or protest at government offices or city hall.”

Many of the social media comments shared the opinion that schools were not the proper place for a protest.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Global News also contacted Interior Health regarding published dates of pop-up clinics.

In response, the health agency said the school community has and will continue to be notified directly by Interior Health through the schools and school district.