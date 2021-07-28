Menu

bc coronavirus
July 28 2021 4:41pm
04:45

COVID-19: Central Okanagan restrictions outlined, including regional indoor mask mandate

Interior Health interim chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock outlines COVID-19 restrictions on a teleconference call Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared.

