B.C. records 243 new cases of COVID-19 in only 24 hours, with more than half in Interior

B.C. has recorded another 243 cases of COVID-19 Friday, with more than half of those, 131 cases, being in the Interior Health region.

This brings the provincial total to 149,889 cases.

In good news, there were no new reported deaths.

In the provincial breakdown, there were 56 new cases in Fraser Health, 32 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, nine new cases in Northern Health, 13 new cases in Island Health and two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, in addition to the 131.

Forty-seven people remain in the hospital, a decrease of four since Thursday, and 16 people are in the ICU, also a decrease of four in the past 24 hours.

As of Friday, July 30, 81.1 per cent (3,758,385) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 64.9 per cent (3,008,360) have received their second dose.

In addition, 82 per cent (3,548,137) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 67.5 per cent (2,921,008) have received their second dose.

There remain 1,231 active cases of the virus in the province, with 693 of those in the Interior.

B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers have been trending in the wrong direction for the past few days with most of those being driven by cases in the Interior.

As a result, officials announced this week new restrictions for the region to try and curb the infection rates.

The restrictions include:

A regional order instituting a mask mandate for indoor public spaces to address the COVID-19 outbreak. The order applies to individuals older than 12 years of age.

Events should be organized outdoors rather than indoors, if possible.

Restaurants are back to Step 3, which means the maximum capacity of indoor venues has now been reduced.

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs must have COVID-19 safety plans in place. Liquor service can remain at normal hours but people should not be socializing between tables.

Reducing the second-dose interval to four weeks, to get people vaccinated quicker.

Discouraging non-essential travel to the region by people who are not yet fully vaccinated.

Expanded availability of asymptomatic testing.