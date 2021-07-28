Menu

bc coronavirus
July 28 2021 4:15pm
06:16

B.C. officials announce Central Okanagan restrictions following COVID-19 surge

On a teleconference call Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce new COVID-19 restrictions for the Central Okanagan.

