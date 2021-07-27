Some restaurants, pubs in Kelowna temporarily closed because of positive COVID-19 tests

Send this page to someone via email

Just weeks after getting the green light to reopen, some restaurants and pubs in Kelowna have temporarily closed because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The closures come as confirmed COVID-19 cases climb in B.C., with the Interior Health region having by far and away the most daily new cases.

On Tuesday, for example, Interior Health had 95 cases. Next was Fraser Health at 32 cases, then Vancouver Coastal at 17.

It was the same on Monday, with Interior Health at 78 cases, followed by Fraser Health at 26 and Vancouver Coastal at 11.

Businesses that posted on social media they were shutting down because of COVID-19 included the Kelowna Yacht Club’s member lounge, Central Bar and Kitchen, BNA Brewing, Rusty’s Sports Lounge, the Train Station Pub and Mid-Town Station Kitchen and Drink.

A winery has also closed its doors, Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery in West Kelowna, after a staff member tested positive.

On its Facebook page, the winery said, “honesty is the best policy, and we feel as though closing our doors until further notice ensures we are doing our part in curbing the spread throughout our staff and community.”

The yacht club said two colleagues within the member lounge team tested positive with COVID-19.

“Neither of these colleagues have been in our building since Thursday, July 22,” the yacht club said on its website, “however, in an abundance of caution, we believe that closing the member lounge is the only way we can remove any possibility of spread.”

Those comments were also echoed by the other establishments.

“We have always believed in full transparency with our community and feel it only appropriate that we are open and honest,” Central Bar and Kitchen said on its Facebook page.

“As per information from Interior Health, we have become aware that several restaurants, bars and nightclubs are experiencing outbreaks.

“We feel it our social responsibility to close for a short period of time to ensure we are doing our part in curbing the spread throughout our neighbourhood.”

