Okanagan pizza parlour offering free meals for those in need

An Okanagan pizza parlour has decided to give back to the Kelowna community after new indoor dining restrictions were announced on Monday.

“(We thought) what are we going to do with all this extra food? And it just kind of happened naturally. We continue to give back to the community as much as possible and this just seemed like a good time,” said Kat Mackenzie, Kelowna Mission’s DunnEnzies’ manager.

DunnEnzies Pizza is making free meals for those in need in Kelowna, as like many other establishments in B.C., it is being forced to pivot for the time being.

The pizza parlour said people can be nominated for free meals on its website or on its Facebook page.

One organization in Kelowna is giving a big thank you to DunnEnzies for its charitable work, the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“That warms our hearts,” said Trevor Moss, Central Okanagan Food Bank’s CEO.

“And also because of the challenges restaurants have been facing, when we saw that today, we are cheering them on from the sidelines.”

Food security has long been an issue in the Okanagan, the non-profit said any help is welcomed.

“In the past (DunnEnzies) has been big supporters of the food bank,” said Moss.

“It just reminds us what the community does for each other, has been doing.”

The issue of food insecurity has been growing, according to the food bank.

It has seen a massive influx of new clients in the recent months.

“Especially from January to March of this year,” said Moss.

“We have seen a 20-per cent increase compared to last year. It is one of the highest numbers of households we are seeing since the start of COVID-19.”

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is asking for donations of food or money, and as always, the food bank said more volunteers can be used.

