Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 15 2021 9:27pm
02:13

St. Paul’s Hospital doctors donate millions towards new facility

Doctors at Vancouver’s St.Paul’s Hospital have donated more than $2.5 million of their own money towards building their new hospital. Linda Aylesworth talked to some of them.

Advertisement

Video Home