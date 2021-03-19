Menu

Canada

Regina girl collecting donations for care kits to help those in need

By Katelyn Wilson Global News
Click to play video: 'Regina girl collecting donations for care kits to help those in need' Regina girl collecting donations for care kits to help those in need
It's easy to focus on the negative in times like this, but one Regina girl is hoping to put smiles on the faces of those who need it most. Katelyn Wilson explains.

While many people are searching for that silver lining in a time of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, one Regina girl is finding a way to help others.

When Grade 6 student Hayden Beaupre isn’t in school, she spends her time making care kits. It’s an initiative the 11-year-old calls “Haydens Helping Hands.”

“I just hate seeing people who are out there struggling,” Hayden said. “I want to help as many people as I can.”

Read more: Regina project helping those experiencing homelessness with free period products

The idea came after a trip to local a drive-thru.

“We were going through the Tim Horton’s parking lot and I saw someone on the street asking for money,” Hayden said.

She turned to her mom Kristina Lang, who was eager to help.

Haydens Helping Hands’ care kits.
Haydens Helping Hands’ care kits. Credit / Hayden's Facebook Page

“Nowadays we don’t hang on to change, so about a week or so ago I asked what do you think about care packages, like maybe we could help that way,” Lang said.

Trending Stories

With the help of her mom, Hayden turned to social media asking if anybody was willing to donate items for the kits.

It didn’t take long before donations started rolling in.

Read more: Tampon Tuesday aims to reduce stigma, increase access to period products in Regina

“It was awesome. We had like 15 people say they wanted to donate in like two hours,” Hayden said.

It’s gotten so big, Hayden is now making kits for men, women and kids. Her goal is to fill more than 100 blue bags and to hand them out wherever and to whomever needs them most.

The care kits contain everything from hygiene products, snacks and clothing items like socks.

Haydens Helping Hands’ care kits.
Haydens Helping Hands’ care kits. Credit / Haydens' Facebook Page

“Seeing the look on their faces that’s the best feeling ever,” Hayden said.

Watching her daughter make a positive impact in the community is something that brings a lot of joy to the family.

“It’s a proud mommy moment. People reach out and tell me how well I’m doing, but really it’s not me. It’s 100 per cent her. It was her idea; she’s doing the bulk of the work,” Lang said.

For more information, or to donate, visit the Haydens Helping Hands Facebook page.

Click to play video: 'Regina woman helping those experiencing homelessness tackle periods' Regina woman helping those experiencing homelessness tackle periods
Regina woman helping those experiencing homelessness tackle periods – Nov 15, 2018
