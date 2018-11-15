Regina project helping those experiencing homelessness with free period products

A Regina woman is working to reduce the stigma surrounding periods by helping to achieve menstrual equality, bringing a Toronto-based project to Saskatchewan.

Terri Kot started The Period Purse Regina. Founded in Toronto, the charity strives to provide marginalized menstruators with access to free period products.

READ MORE: One-third of young Canadian women can’t afford menstrual products, report finds

“Part of the period purse’s goal is to break down the stigma of menstruating,” Kot said. “These are not luxury items, these are necessity items and so everyone deserves to go through each day with dignity, menstruating or not.”



Story continues below Terri Kot is collecting menstrual products and other toiletries as part of @ThePeriodPurse #yqr chapter, to be handed out at local shelters. It's a first for #sask and I'll have more details tonight on @GlobalRegina 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/2tM9ouLxAK — Katelyn Wilson (@GlobalWilsonK) November 15, 2018

Kot is collecting everything from pads and tampons to menstrual cups and other toiletries like flushable wipes, new socks and underwear and deodorant. She’s also collected gently-used purses to put the items inside.

“The purse is a nice way to transport the items without having to carry them around,” Kot said.

In December, the purses will be donated to shelters like YWCA, Carmichael Outreach and other Regina-based shelters.

READ MORE: Should women be entitled to time off work during their periods?

“Really, it is very hit or miss whether we have stuff,” Rochelle Berenyi with Carmichael Outreach said. “For some women who aren’t able to afford them but still need them, you end up seeing a lot of hygiene issues; people trying to make do with toilet paper or cloth which doesn’t actually do the trick.”

Donations are being collected until Dec. 15. A complete list of what products are needed and how to donate can be found on the Facebook page, The Period Purse: Regina.