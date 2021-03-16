Tampon Tuesday aims to reduce stigma, increase access to period products in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

United Way Regina is pushing to reduce the stigma around menstruation and increase access to associated hygiene products.

The organization is part of the nationwide Tampon Tuesday campaign, a simultaneous cross-country collection drive for tampons, pads, liners, other related sanitary products and monetary donations. It runs in Regina March 9-31.

“Part of Tampon Tuesday is really just to talk about the fact that people menstruate — many people in society do — and to just decrease that stigma, taboo, talk about it, even for parents to talk to their children early on. It’s something that’s natural,” said United Way Regina’s Amanda Lanoway.

The products go to people who may not be able to afford them otherwise, including those experiencing homelessness and/or housing insecurity — including, in many cases, high school students.

The United Way said the unequitable access to items designed to manage menstrual bleeding leads some people to use rags, paper towels and even cardboard. Others ration what they do have, leading to serious health consequences, said the organization.

“We do try to talk about the fact that not all people who menstruate are women,” Lanoway said.

With monetary donations, the organization works to provide other options, such as reusable menstrual underwear, some of which look like boxer briefs.

Donations are being accepted at: Shoppers Drug Marts, Regina Public Library branches and the United Way office, although people are being told to call ahead as it remains closed due to COVID-19.

The products will be distributed through: Family Service Regina, the YWCA, Sofia House, Transition House, Mobile Crisis Services and some high schools.

