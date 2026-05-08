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Health

Safety officers coming to Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital after assault

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 6:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns after workers assaulted at Grace Hospital'
Concerns after workers assaulted at Grace Hospital
WATCH: (May 4) The head of the Manitoba Nurses Union says very little has been done to address their safety concerns, after two healthcare workers were sexually assaulted on the job last week. Katherine Dornian reports.
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Manitoba’s premier tells 680 CJOB institutional safety officers will be added to the Grace Hospital next week.

This comes after police say three staff members were sexually assaulted by a patient last week.

On Friday, Premier Wab Kinew and Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara met with workers at the hospital for around two hours.

Kinew says the meeting featured plenty of emotion from staff.

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“People are worried about their lives,” said Kinew. “But also worried about their colleagues who are dealing with the stress of being threatened on the job.”

It’s a real clear message from the people on the front lines — who are taking care of us and our parents and our kids when they need the health care — that they need more support when it comes to keeping them safe on the job.”

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Kinew says those officers will be in place by Wednesday. Azagwara says more than 130 institutional safety officers are in place at Manitoba hospitals.

The premier also says they’ll continue to work on getting patients seen at triage quicker, getting them into the medicine ward faster, and getting them home quicker which can help prevent many of these safety issues.

 

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