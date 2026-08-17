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Canada

9 people found clinging to capsized vessel rescued near Port Credit Marina

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 9:12 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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Nine people were rescued Saturday after they were found clinging to a capsized vessel near the Port Credit Marina in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said their marine unit received a distress call around 5 p.m. Saturday and found an overturned vessel roughly 50 metres south of the Ridgetown breakwall.

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Police said water conditions were challenging as high winds were creating two- to three-metre-high waves. Nine people were found clinging to the vessel, police said in a statement.

“All nine were safely rescued and transported back to the marina,” police said.

“They sustained only minor abrasions and there were no major injuries reported. A good Samaritan on a personal watercraft also assisted one of the individuals before police arrived.”

The vessel was found on rocks near the west side of the Credit River, but it was not recovered due to hazardous weather conditions. The coast guard was notified of its last known location, police said.

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