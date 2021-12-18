Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC COVID-19
December 18 2021 7:23pm
02:08

Kelowna reacts to new COVID-19 protocols issued by province

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran hopes everyone follows the restrictions this holiday season.

Advertisement

Video Home