BC COVID-19 December 18 2021 7:23pm 02:08 Kelowna reacts to new COVID-19 protocols issued by province Kelowna mayor Colin Basran hopes everyone follows the restrictions this holiday season. New COVID-19 protocols ‘crushing’: Kelowna mayor REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8461598/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8461598/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?