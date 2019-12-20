Parents shed tears on the last day of the autism program at the Starbright Children’s Development Centre in Kelowna
It’s helped hundreds of Okanagan children in the last decade but as of today–the autism program at the Starbright Children’s Development Centre in Kelowna is no more. Today marked the last day for the program after a funding shortfall forced the centre to terminate it. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the last day brought with it a lot of emotion and uncertainty about what’s next for the children, who need the support.