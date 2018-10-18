The Okanagan has Big Brother Canada fever as the popular reality TV show does auditions in Kelowna for the first time ever

Reality shows remain popular these days, and among the biggest is Big Brother. That’s where a group of strangers live in a house cut off from the outside world while cameras record their every move.

A casting tour for Big Brother Canada Season 7, which will air here on Global, is in Kelowna today, and a large crowd of would be reality stars showed up hoping for a chance to win a cash grand prize. Klaudia Van Emmerik has more.