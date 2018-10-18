Long lineup at casting call in Kelowna for Big Brother Canada
“The person who pops.”
That’s what a Big Brother Canada producer was looking for at a casting call in Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.
“I look for anybody that stands out, basically,” said producer Tedd Roman. “A diamond in the rough. The person, when you go into a party, the person that just kinds of stands out that either you really like or you’re really irritated by. That’s the person that we want. We want the person who pops.”
Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill was hosting the casting call, and scores of people were lined up, hoping they have what it takes to appear on the nationally televised show. The casting call started at 3 p.m. and was to last until 7 p.m.
