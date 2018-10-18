Long lineup at casting call in Kelowna for Big Brother Canada

“The person who pops.”

That’s what a Big Brother Canada producer was looking for at a casting call in Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

Big lineup for Big Brother. Casting call underway at Dakoda’s pub in Kelowna until 7 tonight as locals audition for the popular reality tv show. @GlobalOkanagan @TeddRoman pic.twitter.com/Vt4x3WAvUf — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 18, 2018

“I look for anybody that stands out, basically,” said producer Tedd Roman. “A diamond in the rough. The person, when you go into a party, the person that just kinds of stands out that either you really like or you’re really irritated by. That’s the person that we want. We want the person who pops.”

Big Brother Canada casting producer @TeddRoman describes what he looks for when considering contestants for the reality tv show. This is the first time Big Brother Canada has done a casting call in the Okanagan. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/luun6vcqkL — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) October 18, 2018

Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill was hosting the casting call, and scores of people were lined up, hoping they have what it takes to appear on the nationally televised show. The casting call started at 3 p.m. and was to last until 7 p.m.