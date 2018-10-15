‘Big Brother’ showmance Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson tie the knot

Big Brother stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are officially married.

The couple, who met on Season 19 of Global’s hit reality show, tied the knot on Oct. 14 in Malibu.

“Our wildest dreams came true today — we’re married!” the reality TV stars told People.

They continued: “Being surrounded by our closest family and friends and sharing this special day with them was all we ever wanted. We are so lucky to have found each other in the most unconventional of ways but we did. We found our forever in each other and can’t wait to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

Nickson’s six-year-old daughter, Paisley (from a previous relationship), was the flower girl in the ceremony.

Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi was a bridesmaid.

Also in attendance was their former Big Brother roommates Mark Jansen and Elena Davies and their former The Amazing Race castmates Conor Daly and Alexander Rossi.

The couple left two seats empty for loved ones they’ve lost. There was an empty chair for Nickson’s brother, Dylan and for Graf’s late father.

In February, Nickson proposed to Graf on the top of the Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

Graf announced she was pregnant in September. “WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued: “I’ve been pretty quiet on Instagram lately. I’ve been avoiding posting stories and photos as much as I normally do because we’ve been taking this time to really enjoy all the great blessings we have in our life ❤️ Considering our engagement was leaked before we could tell anyone, it’s been so great to be able to share our new addition with our loved ones before making this announcement!”

“I’m a little over 11 weeks and we plan on bringing our little angel into the world on April 11, 2019, just two days before Codys birthday 😄,” she wrote. “We’re honoured to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world!”