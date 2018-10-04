‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 7: How to apply from coast to coast

Calling all Big Brother Canada fans: casting for a new batch of houseguests is open for the hit reality show’s seventh season.

Big personalities, competition beasts, and strategic planners are all welcome for the casting of Season 7.

Mark your calendars Canada! #BBCAN7 Coast-to-Coast Casting is here! For additional casting information, including a complete list of rules and eligibility, visit https://t.co/5MAo0hAxCW ✨ NOTE: Casting tour dates are subject to change. #BigBrother #BigBrotherCanada pic.twitter.com/u71jrY4KbC — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) October 4, 2018

The hit show returns in 2019 and Global is gearing up for another outrageous season.

Pack a bag and set an alarm as Global announces details for the Season 7 national casting tour beginning with a two city stop in Vancouver and Halifax on Oct. 13.

Now’s your chance to apply to be a contestant to compete in television’s best social experiment. Check the list below and head to one of the locations for your chance to become a houseguest.

‘BIG BROTHER CANADA’ CASTING TOUR:

Saturday, October 13:

Vancouver – The Bourbon, 50 W Cordova St., from Noon to 3 p.m.

Halifax – HFX Sports Bar, 1721 Brunswick St., from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 18:

Winnipeg – Polo Park Shopping Centre, upper level between Spencer’s Gifts and Lucky Brand Jeans, 1485 Portage Ave., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

John’s – Sundance Kitchen + Deck + Bar, 30 George St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Kelowna – Dakodas Sports Bar, Pub & Grill, 1574 Harvey Ave., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 20:

Saskatoon – Cathedral Social Hall, 608 Spadina Cres. E, from Noon to 3 p.m.

Calgary – Cowboy’s Night Club, 421 12 Ave SE, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Montreal – BLVD44, 2108 Blvd. St-Laurent, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 17

Toronto – Corus Entertainment, 25 Dockside Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NOTE: Casting tour dates are subject to change – please visit BigBrotherCanada.ca for updates.

Whether it’s a strong social game or fierce competition skills, Canadians who think they have what it takes to battle it out in the Big Brother Canada house can apply online with a photo and a short video stating why they are the ideal houseguest.

Applicants must be 19 years of age by Feb. 1, 2019. Additional information, including a complete list of rules and eligibility, can be found at BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Big Brother Canada Season 7 will be returning to Global in 2019.

Big Brother will also return for the celebrity edition in early 2019 and is also expected to return next summer for Season 21.

Viewers who miss any of the dramatic moments can catch up following the broadcast the next day on GlobalTV.com, Global GO (available on Apple TV and Google Chromecast), and on demand.