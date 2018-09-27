‘Big Brother’ finale: Season 20 winner crowned

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Big Brother Season 20 finale.

The winner of Big Brother was crowned on Wednesday night on Global for the milestone 20th season of the hit reality series.

Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen went to the final two after JC Mounduix landed in third place after Clark won the final Head of Household (HOH) in a tiebreaker.

Mounduix joined the jury as the final member.

READ MORE: Julie Chen supports husband Les Moonves with 1 word on ‘Big Brother’

After fielding questions from the jury members, Clark was crowned the champion of Big Brother, defeating Crispen in a vote of five to four to win the title and $500,000.

In her plea to win the game, Clark argued that: “I know my social game was going to take me very, very far.”

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother’: CBS responds to sexual assault, racism accusations

Fans of Big Brother took to social media to celebrate Clark’s win.

THATS MY GIRL KAYCEE! #BB20 — Nicole Franzel (@nicole_franzel) September 27, 2018

I think Tyler and Kaycee both played hell of a game. But Kaycee was our preseason pick to win so GO KAYCEE! #BB20 — Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) September 27, 2018

CONGRATULATIONS TO YOUR WINNER OF BIG BROTHER 20 KAYCEE!!!! #BB20 pic.twitter.com/DAWeWruc4A — Big Brother 20 UPDATES 🏠🗝👁 (@BB20FanBase) September 27, 2018

That was seriously the best finale ever. Loved Kaycee winning and loved the proposal! 😍 congrats guys! #BB20 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 27, 2018

Congratulations to Kaycee for winning Big Brother 20 by a vote of 5-4! #BB20 pic.twitter.com/DuOvyn0SUS — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 27, 2018

#bb20 correct me if I'm wrong, but Kaycee is the first queer woman of color to win the show, yes? I'm here for it :) pic.twitter.com/y0IR9v7tw0 — Sam (@sammyisHOH) September 27, 2018

Congrats Kaycee! Very deserving winner! Tyler — you played on hell of a game! Great finale!#BB20 — Derrick Levasseur (@DerrickL) September 27, 2018

Enjoyed spending the evening with the cast of #BB20

Big congrats Kaycee! #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/yU5RhJCIxv — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) September 27, 2018

Kaycee has been crowned the winner of #BB20! Did she deserve to win? • Retweet: Yes

• Like: No pic.twitter.com/sMYTB2vL6v — Big Brother Polls (@BBPoIls) September 27, 2018

Second woman of color to win. Second winner from the LGBTQ community. Congrats Kaycee!!! #BB20 pic.twitter.com/s1x2guwIwK — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) September 27, 2018

Although he didn’t take home the winning title, Crispen was still awarded the $50,000 runner-up prize and America voted for him as this season’s “Favourite Houseguest,” awarding him an extra $25,000.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother’ Season 20 details revealed by host Julie Chen

Some fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss how they believe Crispen should have been the winner of Season 20.

I’m rooting for Tyler to win. I think Kaycee is a sweetheart and a great competitor. But literally u didn’t even see her in the first half of the show. Tyler played a Fantastic game throughout the entire game and at the end he’s the one who deserves to win #bb20! @CBSBigBrother — GinaMarie Zimmerman (@GinaMarieZ) September 26, 2018

I’m high key pissed the jurors voted emotionally. I’m sorry to kaycee but I didnT even know she was a houseguest until like 10 people were evicted. They should appreciate the game and what Tyler did. HE HAD AN ALLIANCE WITH EVERY PERSON THERE AND THEY DIDNT KNOW UNTIL AFTER #BB20 pic.twitter.com/CubZPQxpuJ — Ella (@thatsenoughokay) September 27, 2018

Jury is a reflection of what’s wrong with millennials. Everyone gets a trophy for participating and no one rewards real work. Tyler put in real work. #bb20 — Tiffany Rousso🌷 (@TiffanyAlexis04) September 27, 2018

Kaycee deserves to lose. Loyalty is overrated. Tyler worked harder and faster all summer and she just cost herself $450,000. How disappointing. #BB20 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) September 27, 2018

I can't wait for the HG's to watch the entire season, I really think some of them will regret not voting for Tyler in the end. And if not they better not continue calling themselves super fans. I think Kaycee did a great job but Tyler definitely should have won! #BB20 — Ashley Suders (@asuders87) September 27, 2018

after Tyler’s speech he 100% should have won. #BB20 — Meaghan Laz (@meaghanlazz) September 27, 2018

Tyler should have won Big Brother and that’s the truth #BB20 — Zane Smith (@zane_c_smith) September 27, 2018

Y’know, I’m not MAD about how the votes ended up. Kaycee was a deserving winner, and she played a game that I’d like to think I would have if I weren’t an emotional, filterless mess of a human, but I still think Tyler was the person who should have won. #BB20 — ~*~Jordan~*~ (@Riona_Starsight) September 27, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother 20’: Meet 16 contestants about to enter the house

WATCH: Arisa Cox’s Audition Tips For ‘Big Brother Canada’ S7

There was also an engagement during Wednesday night’s finale.

Chris (Swaggy C) Williams asked Bayleigh Dayton to marry him on stage. She said yes.

Big Brother will return for the celebrity edition in early 2019 and is also expected to return next summer for Season 21.