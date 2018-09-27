‘Big Brother’ finale: Season 20 winner crowned

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Big Brother Season 20 finale.
The winner of Big Brother was crowned on Wednesday night on Global for the milestone 20th season of the hit reality series.
Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen went to the final two after JC Mounduix landed in third place after Clark won the final Head of Household (HOH) in a tiebreaker.
Mounduix joined the jury as the final member.
After fielding questions from the jury members, Clark was crowned the champion of Big Brother, defeating Crispen in a vote of five to four to win the title and $500,000.
In her plea to win the game, Clark argued that: “I know my social game was going to take me very, very far.”
Fans of Big Brother took to social media to celebrate Clark’s win.
Although he didn’t take home the winning title, Crispen was still awarded the $50,000 runner-up prize and America voted for him as this season’s “Favourite Houseguest,” awarding him an extra $25,000.
Some fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss how they believe Crispen should have been the winner of Season 20.
There was also an engagement during Wednesday night’s finale.
Chris (Swaggy C) Williams asked Bayleigh Dayton to marry him on stage. She said yes.
Big Brother will return for the celebrity edition in early 2019 and is also expected to return next summer for Season 21.Follow @KatieScottNews
