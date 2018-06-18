‘Big Brother 20’: Meet 16 contestants about to enter the house

It’s summertime, and that means a whole new batch of houseguests will be entering the Big Brother house.

The hit reality series will return for a two-night premiere on Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Thursday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with host Julie Chen back for yet another season.

The 20th season of the summer staple includes a former undercover cop, a welder, a professional dancer, and a Vegas entertainer. This new group of houseguests is sure to stir up some drama and have viewers sweating it out with them along the way — meet the new houseguests duelling for Big Brother victory below.

Faysal Shafaat

Age: 26

Hometown: Orlando, Fla.

Current City: Orlando, Fla.

Occupation: Substitute Teacher

Fun facts about yourself: Secretly loves Taylor Swift. I’ll listen to her while I work out and my favourite line is, “It’s a love story, baby just say yes.” I wet the bed until the age of 10, which helped me be skilled at laundry at an early age.”

Bayleigh Dayton

Age: 25

Hometown: Lee Summit, Mo.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Fun facts about yourself: First-ever African-American Miss Missouri. I’m a closet “dweeb” who loves cartoons and Marvel comics.

Tyler Crispen

Age: 23

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Hilton Head, S.C

Occupation: Lifeguard

My life’s motto is: Do whatever the hell you want.

Angie (Rockstar) Lantry

Age: 34

Hometown: Columbia, Md.

Current City: Columbia, Md.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Three adjectives that describe you: Eclectic, entertaining and magical.

Kaitlyn Herman

Age: 24

Hometown: Plainview, N.Y.

Current City: Encino, Calif.

Occupation: Life Coach

Fun facts about yourself: I’m often caught sleeping with my eyes open, which is terrifying for those I live with. I went to a psychic medium with the hopes of connecting to my deceased grandfather, but the medium surprised me by revealing I would soon be one of the most influential self-help women in the world.

Scottie Salton

Age: 26

Hometown: Shorewood, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Shipping Manager

Fun facts about yourself: Got catcalled while working at AMC during Fifty Shades of Grey. I’m a 26-year-old virgin who has never been kissed. Got grounded when my brother threw up on me.

Angela Rummans

Age: 26

Hometown: Hilton Head, S.C.

Current City: Playa Vista, Calif.

Occupation: Fitness Model

Three adjectives that describe you: Spontaneous, scheming and headstrong.

Rachel Swindler

Age: 29

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Current City: Las Vegas

Occupation: Vegas Entertainer

Fun facts about yourself: I can do a killer monkey impression. My friends call me “Craychel.” I use my power over men to make huge tips on the job.

Chris (Swaggy C) Williams

Age: 23

Hometown: Bridgeport, Conn.

Current City: Bridgeport, Conn.

Occupation: Day Trader

Fun facts about yourself: I have a photographic memory. I’m taking swimming lessons.

Kaycee Clark

Age: 30

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: Temple, Ariz.

Occupation: Pro Football Player

Fun facts about yourself: Moved to Scottsdale for a girl then broke up after a few months living there, but ended up staying there and made a new life for myself! Big Brother is the only TV show I watch and it’s my tradition with my dad.

Winston Hines

Age: 28

Hometown: Somerset, Ky.

Current City: Bowling Green, Ky.

Occupation: Medical Sales Rep

Which past Big Brother castmember did you like most? Paul Abrahamian. His mix of gaining other’s trust while simultaneously screwing them was iconic.

Sam Bledsoe

Age: 27

Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Va.

Current City: Stuarts Draft, Va.

Occupation: Welder

Fun facts about yourself: Used to be a hairstylist before becoming a welder fabricator. I catch critters like snakes and raccoons with my bare hands.

Steve Arienta

Age: 40

Hometown: Parsippany, N.J.

Current City: Wanaque, N.J.

Occupation: Former undercover cop

Three adjectives that describe you: Stubborn, competitive and funny.

Brett Robinson

Age: 25

Hometown: Oakdale, Conn.

Current City: Charlestown, Mass.

Occupation: Cybersecurity engineer

Fun facts about yourself: I hack into friends’ computers for fun.

JC Monduix

Age: 28

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Professional Dancer

Which past Big Brother houseguest did you like most? Josh Martinez. He represents the kind of people I grew up with. Made me feel at home. I’m glad he won.

Haleigh Broucher

Age: 21

Hometown: Village Mills, Texas

Current City: College Station, Texas

Occupation: College Student

Which past Big Brother cast member did you like most? Derrick from Season 16. He played an honest and goal-oriented game. There was never a move he made that made me question him and he made it to the end without being nominated. Plus he’s the cutest person in the world I just want to hug him.

Following the two-night premiere, new episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 1, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 4, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 5.

Viewers who miss the houseguest drama can catch up on Big Brother following the broadcast the next day on GlobalTV.com and Global Go.

Big Brother After Dark returns Monday through Thursday beginning June 29. Viewers can watch more live footage straight from the Big Brother house on GlobalTV.com, Global GO (available on Apple TV and Google Chromecast).

The 20th season of ‘Big Brother’ premieres on June 27 at 8 p.m. on Global TV.