May 23, 2018 10:57 am
Updated: May 23, 2018 11:00 am

‘Big Brother’ Season 20 premiere date announced

Julie Chen hosts the live eviction on 'Big Brother' season 19.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images
Big Brother host Julie Chen first revealed the premiere date on Twitter Tuesday, with a video that unveiled the date one number at a time.

The Big Brother Season 20 two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

Returning for a 20th season, Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.

Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.

Following the premiere, new episodes air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

Big Brother Canada Season 6 recently crowned Paras Atashnak as the winner, beating out 16 houseguests to be named champion.

Big Brother’s most recent U.S. cycle — its first-ever celebrity edition —wrapped in February, with Broadway performer Marissa Jaret Winokur beating out TV personality Ross Matthews in a 6-3 jury vote.


Celebrity Big Brother has been renewed for another season, though a premiere date has not been announced.

Global also announced the rest of its summer schedule, which includes new episodes of Private Eyes, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning May 27, a new season of Shades of Blue airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning June 17, a new series titled Reverie airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning May 30 and a new season of Salvation airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning June 25.

