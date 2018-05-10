‘Big Brother Canada’ finale: Season 6 winner crowned

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Big Brother Canada Season 6 finale.
Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) crowned Paras Atashnak as the Season 6 winner during Thursday night’s finale on Global.
Atashnak, a 23-year-old student from Vancouver, British Columbia, beat out 16 houseguests to be named champion.
The contest came down to fellow finalist, 25-year-old wine ambassador Kaela Grant, in the first ever BBCAN all female final two.
Grant and Atashnak both fielded questions from the jury about why they deserved to win the $100,000 grand prize, a European dream vacation for two courtesy of Air Transat and a $30,000 home furnishing makeover from The Brick.
Atashnak received six of the jury votes to secure her victory. Grant received one.
Atashnak had previously won the first round of the final head-of-household competition but Grant won the second round.
Atashnak won the third round and sent Derek Kesseler to jury, choosing to take Grant to the final two with her.
In one of her final pleas to the jury members, Atashnak said, “I didn’t feel like I had to win competitions all season long. Why? Because my social game carried me through the season.”
This season, Atashnak won head of household once, was put on the block once but never won the power of veto.
Before entering the house, Atashnak described herself as a closet “nerd” and future attorney. She said that she was confident that none of the houseguests would see past her bubbly shell to find her fierce intellect before it was too late and she’d made off with the grand prize winnings.
