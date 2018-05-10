‘Big Brother Canada’ finale: Season 6 winner crowned

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Big Brother Canada Season 6 finale.

Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) crowned Paras Atashnak as the Season 6 winner during Thursday night’s finale on Global.

Atashnak, a 23-year-old student from Vancouver, British Columbia, beat out 16 houseguests to be named champion.

The contest came down to fellow finalist, 25-year-old wine ambassador Kaela Grant, in the first ever BBCAN all female final two.

Grant and Atashnak both fielded questions from the jury about why they deserved to win the $100,000 grand prize, a European dream vacation for two courtesy of Air Transat and a $30,000 home furnishing makeover from The Brick.

Atashnak received six of the jury votes to secure her victory. Grant received one.

Atashnak had previously won the first round of the final head-of-household competition but Grant won the second round.

Atashnak won the third round and sent Derek Kesseler to jury, choosing to take Grant to the final two with her.

The most important HOH of the season! #BBCAN6 pic.twitter.com/eBEF5GAiWv — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) May 11, 2018

In one of her final pleas to the jury members, Atashnak said, “I didn’t feel like I had to win competitions all season long. Why? Because my social game carried me through the season.”

Paras' final plea to the jury 🔥👏 #BBCAN6 pic.twitter.com/oznA42blCM — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) May 11, 2018

This season, Atashnak won head of household once, was put on the block once but never won the power of veto.

Before entering the house, Atashnak described herself as a closet “nerd” and future attorney. She said that she was confident that none of the houseguests would see past her bubbly shell to find her fierce intellect before it was too late and she’d made off with the grand prize winnings.

Some fans of BBCAN were ecstatic about Atashnak’s win.

Yes Paras!! Ahhh it's over this is all so crazy!! #BBCAN6 — Chels (@CisforChels) May 11, 2018

I was a Paras stan, then a Paras hesitant fan Week 8, then back to a Paras stan Week 10. It’s been wild but the one person I wanted to win from the beginning ended up winning. I’m beyond happy for @BBCANParasA #BBCAN6 🏆 — Vince 🅱️ (@vangerme) May 11, 2018

Paras came what she said she was going to do and did it flawlessly…an icon #BBCAN6 pic.twitter.com/O30NtQV8TN — 🅳🅰🅽 (@parasatashnaks) May 11, 2018

That was an amazing ending Paras Wins with a vote of 6-to 1#SheSlayed #BBCAN6 pic.twitter.com/pfVMViV1fM — ELeeT💚 (@imsoeleet) May 11, 2018

Others wished that the finale had played out differently.

The last time I was actually happy for a BBCAN winner was Jon in season 2! #BBCAN6 — Everlasting Love (@5H_Delivers) May 11, 2018

6-1 vote really upsetting for Kaela she played for the win & deserved it :/ #BBCAN6 — Ethan (@EthanCameron01) May 11, 2018

