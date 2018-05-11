The Morning Show May 11 2018 10:04am 04:16 The final evictees and the big winner of Big Brother Canada The final evictees from the BBCan household talk about their time in the house and their thoughts on the winner <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4202301/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4202301/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?