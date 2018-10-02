‘Big Brother’ stars reveal pregnancy, miscarriage took place during the game

Bayleigh Dayton and Chris (Swaggy C) Williams — who met on Season 20 of Global’s hit reality series, Big Brother (BB) — addressed rumours that they were expecting a child.

Dayton revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while in the Big Brother jury house.

“Okay, so let’s clear the air. There is something that has been on my chest — I am getting asked constantly if I’m pregnant,” she began. “I will definitely be the first to say that I’m not, but during the time that Swaggy and I spent in the house, we spent every moment together and we are aware that we fell a little bit deep in love and that was in the public eye.”

Dayton went on to say that during her time in the Big Brother house she “did conceive a little baby.”

However, while she was staying in the jury house, she lost the child for unknown reasons.

“It’s something that we’re still figuring out,” she explained.

The pair shared that they are still processing the news. “We were both really excited when we found out [we were pregnant], and we were both really, really upset when we found out that we lost it,” Dayton said.

“I would have been ecstatic if I were to have a BB baby. It would have been a blessing and we were both really excited when we found out. We were both really, really upset when we found out we lost it,” she said.

Williams added, “She was going through a bundle of emotions and the truth of the matter is, I’m beyond proud of her. She fought very hard under those circumstances and it only makes her stronger. She’s by far the strongest woman I’ve met and I love her.”

Last Wednesday, Williams proposed to his girlfriend, Dayton, live during the finale of Season 20 of Big Brother.

“At the end of this process … I was like, I want to spend my life with this boy. There’s no question about it,” Dayton, 25, said.

Williams went on to say that he did not propose to Dayton solely because she got pregnant.

“I did it because I love her,” he said. “The situation made us stronger.”

Williams continued, “Regardless, people keep saying that I proposed because she was pregnant, but that’s not the case at all. … Going through that process and creating a child but also losing a child with her made me realize that this is my girl, and I’m going to marry her. I don’t care if we’ve been together for 23 days. … This is the one I want to spend the rest of my life with so I’m going to propose to her.”

“He knew that he lost the baby before he decided to propose and he still decided to propose, so the whole, people saying he’s only proposing because I’m pregnant thing, that’s hurtful, so stop,” Dayton told fans.

Williams also posted the video to his Instagram account.

He wrote in the video’s caption: “We know the rumours going around. Bayleigh and I were so excited to be parents. 6 weeks pregnant. Unfortunately, circumstances happen and we had a miscarriage. I wanna thank the HIVE for taking care of my Fiancée in the jury house during her hospital visits, and I wanna thank both of our families for keeping me sane afterwards. Also, a thanks to CBS for making sure she was taken care of properly 💞 Love you all 🙏 Thank you for your support.”

Big Brother will return for the celebrity edition in early 2019 and is also expected to return next summer for Season 21.

Big Brother Canada Season 7 will also be returning to Global in 2019.