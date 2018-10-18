‘Bring it’ Winnipeg — Big Brother Canada seeking cast members for new season

Big Brother Canada is looking for its cast for Season 7 and will be spending some time Thursday to look for potential house guests in Winnipeg.

Casting crews will be at CF Polo Park from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 18 on the upper level between Lucky Brand Jeans and Spencer’s Gifts.

“It’s a meet and greet. They come and chat for about 30 seconds to a minute. They are going to bring it and we are going to see if we want to move forward with them further,” said Big Brother Canada’s Bethany Yamawaki.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ finale: Season 6 winner crowned

Yamawaki provided some insight what exactly she means by “bring it.”

“I want them to be themselves. Don’t try and act like someone you think we want to see. Bring your best self.”

“They can be high energy and top notch. They call also be really intellectual and in their head about stuff. Tell me what makes you special,” added Yamawaki.

She does caution people who are coming to audition that there could be long lines and that the meet and greet will be short.

“You’re going to get seen. There is a short amount of time to have that moment, but I will be also reviewing your application. I will be there and will be excited to meet you.”

Yamawaki said anyone is welcome to audition.

“You can know the show really well, be a super a fan or be a newbie. Anyone is eligible. If we end up doing an interview, yes, I will want you know the show so we can talk about strategy and how you will play the game. For now though, come on out and be excited,” Yamawaki said.

For those who are unable to make it to Polo Park Thursday, auditions will also be accepted online. The submission deadline is Nov. 17.

Season 7 is set to debut in 2019 on Global TV.

WATCH: Big Brother Canada wants to put you on the show